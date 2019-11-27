Central Valley tops Tri-County West with 11 all-conference selections
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Beaver Falls running back Josh Hough and Keystone Oaks quarterback Logan Schrubb shared Offensive MVP honors in the Tri-County West in a vote of conference coaches.
Aliquippa linebacker Zuriah Fisher was named the top defensive player.
Conference champion Central Valley led all schools with 11 first-team players.
First-team offense
Brandon Thomas, South Park, TE, 6-3, 180, sr.
Jawon Hall, Central Valley, WR, 6-1, 170, sr.
Mark Hutchin, Keystone Oaks, WR, 5-11, 170, jr.
Chinua Solomon, Aliquippa, WR, 6-1, 180, sr.
Kazier Brandt, Beaver Falls, WR, 5-8, 160, sr.
Eli Podgorski, South Park, OT, 6-2, 245, jr.
Jake Wilson, Central Valley, OT, 6-5, 310, sr.
Jon Blackburg, South Park, G, 6-1, 205, sr.
Reed FitzSimmons, Central Valley, G, 6-1, 215, sr.
Josh Campbell, Central Valley, C, 5-11, 215, jr.
Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks, QB, 6-0, 190, jr.
Rudy Mihoces, South Park, RB, 5-11, 190, sr.
Jaylen Guy, Central Valley, RB, 6-1, 170, sr.
Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, RB, 6-3, 235, jr.
Nate May, South Park, FB, 5-11, 205, jr.
Myles Walker, Central Valley, athlete, 5-9, 150, jr.
First-team defense
Justin Thompson, Central Valley, DE, 6-4, 230, jr.
Kyzer Cleckley, Beaver Falls, DE, 6-4, 235, sr.
Elijah Mike, Aliquippa, DT, 6-1, 315, sr.
Eli Podgorski, South Park, DT, 6-2, 245, jr.
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, DT, 6-3, 275, so.
Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, OLB, 6-3, 235, jr.
Darius Nesmith, Beaver Falls, OLB, 6-4, 160, sr.
Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa, ILB, 6-3, 235, sr.
Noah Vaughan, Beaver Falls, ILB, 6-3, 235, sr.
Isaiah Towler, Aliquippa, DB, 5-10, 180 sr.
A.J. Harper, Beaver Falls, DB, 6-0, 140, sr.
Myles Walker, Central Valley, DB, 5-9, 150, jr.
Mike Barbuto, Central Valley, DB, 6-2, 175 sr.
Austin Arroyo, Keystone Oaks, DB, sr.
Ethan Ott, Central Valley, K, 6-1, 140, sr.
Harper Conroy, South Park, P, 6-5, 170, fr.
Co-offensive MVPs: Josh Hough, Beaver Falls; Logan Schrubb, Keystone Oaks
Defensive MVP: Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa
