Central Valley tops Tri-County West with 11 all-conference selections

By:

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 | 12:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Jawon Hall catches a touchdown pass undefended during the second quarter against Aliquippa Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at The Pit in Aliquippa.

Beaver Falls running back Josh Hough and Keystone Oaks quarterback Logan Schrubb shared Offensive MVP honors in the Tri-County West in a vote of conference coaches.

Aliquippa linebacker Zuriah Fisher was named the top defensive player.

Conference champion Central Valley led all schools with 11 first-team players.

First-team offense

Brandon Thomas, South Park, TE, 6-3, 180, sr.

Jawon Hall, Central Valley, WR, 6-1, 170, sr.

Mark Hutchin, Keystone Oaks, WR, 5-11, 170, jr.

Chinua Solomon, Aliquippa, WR, 6-1, 180, sr.

Kazier Brandt, Beaver Falls, WR, 5-8, 160, sr.

Eli Podgorski, South Park, OT, 6-2, 245, jr.

Jake Wilson, Central Valley, OT, 6-5, 310, sr.

Jon Blackburg, South Park, G, 6-1, 205, sr.

Reed FitzSimmons, Central Valley, G, 6-1, 215, sr.

Josh Campbell, Central Valley, C, 5-11, 215, jr.

Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks, QB, 6-0, 190, jr.

Rudy Mihoces, South Park, RB, 5-11, 190, sr.

Jaylen Guy, Central Valley, RB, 6-1, 170, sr.

Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, RB, 6-3, 235, jr.

Nate May, South Park, FB, 5-11, 205, jr.

Myles Walker, Central Valley, athlete, 5-9, 150, jr.

First-team defense

Justin Thompson, Central Valley, DE, 6-4, 230, jr.

Kyzer Cleckley, Beaver Falls, DE, 6-4, 235, sr.

Elijah Mike, Aliquippa, DT, 6-1, 315, sr.

Eli Podgorski, South Park, DT, 6-2, 245, jr.

Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, DT, 6-3, 275, so.

Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, OLB, 6-3, 235, jr.

Darius Nesmith, Beaver Falls, OLB, 6-4, 160, sr.

Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa, ILB, 6-3, 235, sr.

Noah Vaughan, Beaver Falls, ILB, 6-3, 235, sr.

Isaiah Towler, Aliquippa, DB, 5-10, 180 sr.

A.J. Harper, Beaver Falls, DB, 6-0, 140, sr.

Myles Walker, Central Valley, DB, 5-9, 150, jr.

Mike Barbuto, Central Valley, DB, 6-2, 175 sr.

Austin Arroyo, Keystone Oaks, DB, sr.

Ethan Ott, Central Valley, K, 6-1, 140, sr.

Harper Conroy, South Park, P, 6-5, 170, fr.

Co-offensive MVPs: Josh Hough, Beaver Falls; Logan Schrubb, Keystone Oaks

Defensive MVP: Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa

