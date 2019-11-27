Central Valley tops Tri-County West with 11 all-conference selections

Beaver Falls running back Josh Hough and Keystone Oaks quarterback Logan Schrubb shared Offensive MVP honors in the Tri-County West in a vote of conference coaches.

Aliquippa linebacker Zuriah Fisher was named the top defensive player.

Conference champion Central Valley led all schools with 11 first-team players.

First-team offense

Brandon Thomas, South Park, TE, 6-3, 180, sr.

Jawon Hall, Central Valley, WR, 6-1, 170, sr.

Mark Hutchin, Keystone Oaks, WR, 5-11, 170, jr.

Chinua Solomon, Aliquippa, WR, 6-1, 180, sr.

Kazier Brandt, Beaver Falls, WR, 5-8, 160, sr.

Eli Podgorski, South Park, OT, 6-2, 245, jr.

Jake Wilson, Central Valley, OT, 6-5, 310, sr.

Jon Blackburg, South Park, G, 6-1, 205, sr.

Reed FitzSimmons, Central Valley, G, 6-1, 215, sr.

Josh Campbell, Central Valley, C, 5-11, 215, jr.

Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks, QB, 6-0, 190, jr.

Rudy Mihoces, South Park, RB, 5-11, 190, sr.

Jaylen Guy, Central Valley, RB, 6-1, 170, sr.

Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, RB, 6-3, 235, jr.

Nate May, South Park, FB, 5-11, 205, jr.

Myles Walker, Central Valley, athlete, 5-9, 150, jr.

First-team defense

Justin Thompson, Central Valley, DE, 6-4, 230, jr.

Kyzer Cleckley, Beaver Falls, DE, 6-4, 235, sr.

Elijah Mike, Aliquippa, DT, 6-1, 315, sr.

Eli Podgorski, South Park, DT, 6-2, 245, jr.

Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, DT, 6-3, 275, so.

Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, OLB, 6-3, 235, jr.

Darius Nesmith, Beaver Falls, OLB, 6-4, 160, sr.

Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa, ILB, 6-3, 235, sr.

Noah Vaughan, Beaver Falls, ILB, 6-3, 235, sr.

Isaiah Towler, Aliquippa, DB, 5-10, 180 sr.

A.J. Harper, Beaver Falls, DB, 6-0, 140, sr.

Myles Walker, Central Valley, DB, 5-9, 150, jr.

Mike Barbuto, Central Valley, DB, 6-2, 175 sr.

Austin Arroyo, Keystone Oaks, DB, sr.

Ethan Ott, Central Valley, K, 6-1, 140, sr.

Harper Conroy, South Park, P, 6-5, 170, fr.

Co-offensive MVPs: Josh Hough, Beaver Falls; Logan Schrubb, Keystone Oaks

Defensive MVP: Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa

