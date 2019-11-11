Big East (3A): North Catholic and Derry lead all-conference team; Huss tabbed as offensive MVP

Monday, November 11, 2019 | 6:50 PM

Derry’s Justin Huss carries the ball during the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals against Central Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at North Allegheny.

Derry’s Justin Huss, Gavin Adams and coach Tim Sweeney all won individual awards in the Class 3A Big East Conference.

North Catholic and Derry led the conference with seven first-team all conference selections, which were voted on by coaches.

Huss was named the Most Valuable Offensive Player, while Adams was the Most Valuable Offensive Linemen and Sweeney earned Coach of the Year honors.

Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton was named the top defensive player. Mt. Pleasant’s Jake Johnson was named the all-purpose offensive player of the year and teammate Ian Fasano was named the most valuable defensive lineman.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Alex Arledge, Burrell, QB, 6-3, 190, jr.

Aris Hasley, Deer Lakes QB, 5-11, 175, sr.

Zack Rocco, North Catholic, QB, 6-3, 240, sr.

Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward, FB, 6-5, 225, jr.

Justin Huss, Derry, RB, 5-9, 155, sr.

Jake Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, RB, 6-3, 180, sr.

Seth Fischbach, Burrell, WR, 6-1, 175, sr.

Trey Darrah, Deer Lakes, WR, 5-11, 155, sr.

Nick Maher, North Catholic, WR, 6-0, 198, jr.

Jack Hollibaugh, Deer Lakes, TE, 6-1, 220, sr.

Cain Latta, Derry, C, 6-2, 210, jr.

Lucas Ciocco, Derry, G, 5-11, 220, sr.

Dominic Prentice, North Catholic, G, 5-11, 290, sr.

Gavin Adams, Derry, T, 6-4, 280, sr.

Max Malis, Derry, T, 6-3, 270, sr.

Carson Primrose, North Catholic, T, 6-1, 275, sr.

Ricky Hunter, Freeport, K, 5-9, 160, sr.

Andrew Smith, Elizabeth Forward, P, 6-0, 171, jr.

Brady Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, SPEC, 6-0, 170, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Max Malis, Derry, DE, 6-3, 270, sr.

Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward, DE, 6-5, 225, jr.

Ken Toaisi, Uniontown, DL, 6-1, 300, sr.

Dominic Prentice, North Catholic, DL, 5-11, 290, sr.

Ian Fasano, Mt. Pleasant, NG, 5-11, 250, jr.

Jake Fazekas, Mt. Pleasant, ILB, 6-0, 215, sr.

Mathias Benson, North Catholic, ILB, 6-3, 185, jr.

Jack Hollibaugh, Deer Lakes, OLB, 6-1, 220, sr.

Garrett Schaffhauser, Freeport, OLB, 6-1, 190, sr.

Isaiah Jackson, North Catholic, DB, 5-10, 170, jr.

Torry Robinson, Uniontown, DB, 5-8, 165, sr.

Tanner Nicely, Derry, S, 6-0, 155, sr.

Aris Hasley, Deer Lakes, S, 5-11, 175, sr.

Most Valuable Offensive Player: Justin Huss, Derry

Most Valuable Defensive Player: Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward

All Purpose Offensive Player: Jake Johnson, Mt. Pleasant

Most Valuable Offensive Lineman: Gavin Adams, Derry

Most Valuable Defensive Lineman: Ian Fasano, Mt. Pleasant

Coach of the Year: Tim Sweeney, Derry

