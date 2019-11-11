Central Catholic leads 6A all-conference team; Canon-Mac’s Evans top coach

Monday, November 11, 2019 | 1:48 PM

Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Evan Jones attempts to break the tackle of Central Catholic’s A.J. Beatty during the second round Class 6A play offs Friday. Nov8, 2019, at Fox Chapel High School.

Central Catholic, North Allegheny and Pine-Richland finished tied as tri-champions in WPIAL Class 6A, but the Vikings ran away with the all-conference vote.

The conference coaches awarded first-team all-conference honors to nine Central Catholic players, including four linemen. North Allegheny placed six players on the first team and Pine-Richland had three.

The coach of the year award went to Canon-McMillan’s Rich Evans, whose job was in question midseason. Evans was suspended for two games but later reinstated by the school’s administration. He led the Big Macs to the playoffs.

The all-confence team was announced Monday.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley, C, 6-5, 290, sr.

Nate Cornibe, Butler, G, 6-4, 280, sr.

Matt Altsman, Central Catholic, G, 6-1, 265, sr.

Fintan Brose, Hempfield, T, 6-3, 280, sr.

James Nelson, Mt. Lebanon, T, 6-5, 295, sr.

A.J. Beatty, Central Catholic, TE, 6-5, 260, sr.

Blake Joseph, Canon-McMillan, WR, 5-8, 165, sr.

Luke Colella, North Allegheny, WR, 5-11, 170, sr.

Jack Salopek, Norwin, QB, 6-3, 180, sr.

Eddy Tillman, Central Catholic, RB, 5-8, 165, jr.

Percise Colon, North Allegheny, RB, 5-6, 165, sr.

Luke Meckler, Pine-Richland, RB*, 5-10, 175, sr.

Evan Jones, Mt. Lebanon, RB*, 6-2, 215, sr.

Johnathan Opalko, Central Catholic, K, 5-10, 160, sr.

*at-large selection

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

A’maar Allen, Central Catholic, DE, 6-3, 260, sr.

Sam Sheridan, North Allegheny, DE, 6-2, 220, sr.

Elliot Donald, Central Catholic, DT, 6-3, 230, jr.

Ben Grafton, North Allegheny, DT, 6-0, 255, sr.

Luke Harris, Central Catholic, ILB, 6-1, 220, sr.

Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny, ILB, 6-2, 215, jr.

Amosis Porter, North Allegheny, OLB, 6-1, 200, sr.

Ethan West, Seneca Valley, OLB, 6-1, 175, jr.

Gus Sunseri, Central Catholic, OLB*, 6-0, 200, sr.

Jaishon Hawkins, Central Catholic, DB, 6-0, 170, sr.

Nathan Roby, Hempfield, DB, 5-7, 155, sr.

Chance Boyd, Pine-Richland, DB, 5-11, 180, sr.

Levi Wentz, Pine-Richland, DB, 6-3, 190, sr.

Ben Popko, Canon-McMillan, P, 6-0, 160, sr.

*at-large selection

Coach of the Year: Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan

Tags: Butler, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Hempfield, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley