Northwest Eight: South Fayette has 6 players, coach named to all-conference team
By:
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 | 3:35 PM
South Fayette had six players named to the Northwest Eight all-conference team and coach Joe Rossi was tabbed as the conference Coach of the Year.
Knoch and Montour both had five players named to the team.
Blackhawk’s Marques Watson-Trent was named as the Offensive Player of the Year and Montour’s Dom Magliocco was given Defensive Player of the Year honor.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Naman Alemada, South Fayette, QB, 6-5, 200, jr.
Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk, RB, 6-0, 190, sr.
Matt Goodlin, Knoch, RB, 5-10, 185, sr.
Jaylan Cox, New Castle, TE, 6-3, 230, jr.
Johnny Crise, Highlands, WR, 6-6, 200, sr.
Charley Rossi, South Fayette, WR, 5-8, 165, jr.
George Padezanin, Montour, T, 6-4, 285, sr.
Bernie Fabian, New Castle, T, 6-4, 310, sr.
Kail Davidson, Blackhawk, T, 6-1, 240, sr.
Cole Lassinger, Knoch, G, 6-4, 280, sr.
Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands, G, 5-10, 268, jr.
Quentin Franklin, South Fayette, C, 5-10, 275, sr.
Robbie Rippole, Montour, K 5-1, 170, sr.
Justin Tristani, Knoch, K, 5-11, 165, sr.
Demetrius McKnight, New Castle, ATH, 6-0, 200, sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
George Padezanin, Montour, DT, 6-4, 285, sr.
Quentin Franklin, South Fayette, DT, 5-10, 275, sr.
Keon Johnson, South Fayette, DE, 5-9, 210, so.
Wahkeem Roman, Highlands, DE, 6-5, 286, jr.
Nolan Lutz, South Fayette, OLB, 6-0, 205, sr.
Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk, OLB, 6-0, 190, sr.
Matt Goodlin, Knoch, ILB, 5-10, 185, sr.
Logan Persinger, Montour, ILB, 6-0, 210, sr.
Dom Magliocco, Montour, DB, 6-1, 180, sr.
Johnny Crise, Highlands, DB, 6-6, 200, sr.
Scott Fraser, Knoch, DB, 6-4, 192, sr.
James Darno, Blackhawk, DB, 6-3, 195, sr.
Johnny Crise, Highlands, P, 6-6, 200, sr.
Offensive player of the year: Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk
Defensive player of the year: Dom Magliocco, Montour
Coach of the year: Joe Rossi, South Fayette
Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Blackhawk, Highlands, Knoch, Montour, New Castle, South Fayette