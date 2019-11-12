Northwest Eight: South Fayette has 6 players, coach named to all-conference team

By:

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 | 3:35 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune Review Blackhawk’s Marques Watson-Trent (23) stiff-arms Greensburg Salem’s Aaren Putt (26) during their game at Blackhawk High School on Nov. 1, 2019.

South Fayette had six players named to the Northwest Eight all-conference team and coach Joe Rossi was tabbed as the conference Coach of the Year.

Knoch and Montour both had five players named to the team.

Blackhawk’s Marques Watson-Trent was named as the Offensive Player of the Year and Montour’s Dom Magliocco was given Defensive Player of the Year honor.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Naman Alemada, South Fayette, QB, 6-5, 200, jr.

Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk, RB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Matt Goodlin, Knoch, RB, 5-10, 185, sr.

Jaylan Cox, New Castle, TE, 6-3, 230, jr.

Johnny Crise, Highlands, WR, 6-6, 200, sr.

Charley Rossi, South Fayette, WR, 5-8, 165, jr.

George Padezanin, Montour, T, 6-4, 285, sr.

Bernie Fabian, New Castle, T, 6-4, 310, sr.

Kail Davidson, Blackhawk, T, 6-1, 240, sr.

Cole Lassinger, Knoch, G, 6-4, 280, sr.

Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands, G, 5-10, 268, jr.

Quentin Franklin, South Fayette, C, 5-10, 275, sr.

Robbie Rippole, Montour, K 5-1, 170, sr.

Justin Tristani, Knoch, K, 5-11, 165, sr.

Demetrius McKnight, New Castle, ATH, 6-0, 200, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

George Padezanin, Montour, DT, 6-4, 285, sr.

Quentin Franklin, South Fayette, DT, 5-10, 275, sr.

Keon Johnson, South Fayette, DE, 5-9, 210, so.

Wahkeem Roman, Highlands, DE, 6-5, 286, jr.

Nolan Lutz, South Fayette, OLB, 6-0, 205, sr.

Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk, OLB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Matt Goodlin, Knoch, ILB, 5-10, 185, sr.

Logan Persinger, Montour, ILB, 6-0, 210, sr.

Dom Magliocco, Montour, DB, 6-1, 180, sr.

Johnny Crise, Highlands, DB, 6-6, 200, sr.

Scott Fraser, Knoch, DB, 6-4, 192, sr.

James Darno, Blackhawk, DB, 6-3, 195, sr.

Johnny Crise, Highlands, P, 6-6, 200, sr.

Offensive player of the year: Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk

Defensive player of the year: Dom Magliocco, Montour

Coach of the year: Joe Rossi, South Fayette

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Blackhawk, Highlands, Knoch, Montour, New Castle, South Fayette