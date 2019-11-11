Washington leads all-conference selections in Class 2A Century
By:
Sunday, November 10, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Washington quarterback Zack Swartz, lineman Zakhi Marshall and coach Mike Bosnic won individual awards in the Class 2A Century.
The Prexies led with seven first-team all-conference selections in a vote of coaches.
Swartz was named as the conference’s top offensive player, Marshall was the top lineman and Bosnic earned coach of the year for an undefeated regular season that earned Washington a No. 1 seed in the WPIAL playoffs.
Southmoreland’s Colt Harper was voted as the conference’s top defensive player.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Lorenzo Axton, Charleroi, OL, 6-3, 245, jr.
Aiden Brookman, McGuffey, OL, 6-1, 205, jr.
Gerald Comedy, Washington, OL, 6-3, 295, sr.
Chase Mitchell, Washington, OL, 6-5, 321, sr.
Patrick Shumar, Brownsville, OL, 6-2, 250, jr.
Brandon Peterson, Southmoreland, TE, 6-4, 190, sr.
Zack Swartz, Washington, QB, 6-2, 195, sr.
Marshall Whipkey, McGuffey, QB, 5-10, 175, sr.
Tony Johnson, Brownsville, RB, 5-7, 170, sr.
C.J. Cole, McGuffey, WR, 6-1, 175, sr.
Riley Comforti, Southmoreland, WR, 6-3, 185, sr.
Devyn Dingle, Beth-Center, WR, 6-2, 165, sr.
Brayden Mihalcin, Charleroi, RB, 5-10, 180, sr.
Zahmere Robinson, Washington, SPEC., 6-0, 175, sr.
Joe Caruso, Charleroi, K, 6-0, 160, sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Dyelan Edwards, Charleroi, DL, 6-2, 257, jr.
Zakhi Marshall, Washington, DL, 6-0, 285, sr.
Robert Murphy, Frazier, DL, 5-10, 270, sr.
Trent Piper, Carmichaels, DL, 5-10, 240, sr.
Charles Yanellio, McGuffey, DL, 5-8, 185, sr.
Isaiah Edwards, Washington, LB, 6-1, 240, sr.
Rocco Falosk, McGuffey, LB, 5-10, 155, jr.
Colt Harper, Southmoreland, LB, 6-1, 220, sr.
Bailey Jones, Carmichaels, LB, 6-0, 190, jr.
Dominic Pelligrini, Charleroi, LB, 6-0, 174, sr.
Legend Davis, Charleroi, DB, 5-11, 196, sr.
Kenny Fine, Frazier, DB, 5-9, 155, jr.
Caleb Jackson, Washington, DB, 5-10, 160, sr.
Nate Yagle, McGuffey, DB, 5-8, 140, jr.
Matthew Kordich, Frazier, P, 6-1, 225, jr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Zach Swartz, Washington
Linemen of the Year: Zahki Marshall, Washington
Defensive Player of the Year: Colt Harper, Southmoreland
Coach of the Year: Mike Bosnic, Washington
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Beth-Center, Brownsville, Carmichaels, Charleroi, Frazier, McGuffey, Southmoreland, Washington