Washington leads all-conference selections in Class 2A Century

Sunday, November 10, 2019 | 7:05 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Southmoreland's Colt Harper dodges a McGuffey defenders to bring the ball down on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in WPIAL football at Southmoreland High School's Russ Grim Field.

Washington quarterback Zack Swartz, lineman Zakhi Marshall and coach Mike Bosnic won individual awards in the Class 2A Century.

The Prexies led with seven first-team all-conference selections in a vote of coaches.

Swartz was named as the conference’s top offensive player, Marshall was the top lineman and Bosnic earned coach of the year for an undefeated regular season that earned Washington a No. 1 seed in the WPIAL playoffs.

Southmoreland’s Colt Harper was voted as the conference’s top defensive player.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Lorenzo Axton, Charleroi, OL, 6-3, 245, jr.

Aiden Brookman, McGuffey, OL, 6-1, 205, jr.

Gerald Comedy, Washington, OL, 6-3, 295, sr.

Chase Mitchell, Washington, OL, 6-5, 321, sr.

Patrick Shumar, Brownsville, OL, 6-2, 250, jr.

Brandon Peterson, Southmoreland, TE, 6-4, 190, sr.

Zack Swartz, Washington, QB, 6-2, 195, sr.

Marshall Whipkey, McGuffey, QB, 5-10, 175, sr.

Tony Johnson, Brownsville, RB, 5-7, 170, sr.

C.J. Cole, McGuffey, WR, 6-1, 175, sr.

Riley Comforti, Southmoreland, WR, 6-3, 185, sr.

Devyn Dingle, Beth-Center, WR, 6-2, 165, sr.

Brayden Mihalcin, Charleroi, RB, 5-10, 180, sr.

Zahmere Robinson, Washington, SPEC., 6-0, 175, sr.

Joe Caruso, Charleroi, K, 6-0, 160, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Dyelan Edwards, Charleroi, DL, 6-2, 257, jr.

Zakhi Marshall, Washington, DL, 6-0, 285, sr.

Robert Murphy, Frazier, DL, 5-10, 270, sr.

Trent Piper, Carmichaels, DL, 5-10, 240, sr.

Charles Yanellio, McGuffey, DL, 5-8, 185, sr.

Isaiah Edwards, Washington, LB, 6-1, 240, sr.

Rocco Falosk, McGuffey, LB, 5-10, 155, jr.

Colt Harper, Southmoreland, LB, 6-1, 220, sr.

Bailey Jones, Carmichaels, LB, 6-0, 190, jr.

Dominic Pelligrini, Charleroi, LB, 6-0, 174, sr.

Legend Davis, Charleroi, DB, 5-11, 196, sr.

Kenny Fine, Frazier, DB, 5-9, 155, jr.

Caleb Jackson, Washington, DB, 5-10, 160, sr.

Nate Yagle, McGuffey, DB, 5-8, 140, jr.

Matthew Kordich, Frazier, P, 6-1, 225, jr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Zach Swartz, Washington

Linemen of the Year: Zahki Marshall, Washington

Defensive Player of the Year: Colt Harper, Southmoreland

Coach of the Year: Mike Bosnic, Washington

