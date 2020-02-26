Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Girls basketball No. 1
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 | 10:32 PM
There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.
They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from the Palumbo Center at Duquesne to the Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.
Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.
Girls No. 1 – Magnificent Myers
When North Catholic wins a district or state championship, officials ring the traditional Victory Bell at the high school.
In the 2018 WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball championship, the bell tolled when Tess Myers hit a runner in the paint as time expired to beat Beaver in a district thriller.
Myers drove the floor in the final 6.6 seconds remaining and etched her name in championship lore with the winning shot as the Trojans came back to beat the Bobcats, 50-49.
Click below for Trib HSSN’s recap with photos and highlights.
Boys No. 2 – Double dose of CV goes to double OT
Girls No. 2 – The Knights’ night
Boys No. 3 – Out of this world
Boys No. 5 – Class A cat fight
Girls No. 5 – Royal run begins
Boys No. 6 – Three-peat chopped
Girls No. 7 – Thrilling three-peat
Girls No. 8 – High flying Hawks
