7 players named all-conference for both offense, defense on Big 8 football team

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Bell Vernon’s Devin Whitlock celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Chartiers Valley on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock and McKeesport’s Colin Lyons were among seven players who earned first-team all-conference honors on both sides of the football in the Class 4A Big Eight.

Along with first-team honors, Whitlock was named as the conference’s top offensive player and Lyons earned the defensive award in a vote of conference coaches.

Also earning two-way honors were Thomas Jefferson’s Preston Zandier and Ian Hansen, West Mifflin’s Nahki Johnson, Trinity’s Micah Finley and Ringgold’s Clay Rosensteel.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

David Stephenson, McKeesport, C, 5-11, 260, sr.

Colin Lyons, McKeesport, G, 6-3, 265, sr.

Dakota Marion, Belle Vernon, G, 6-2, 255, sr.

Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson, T, 6-3, 265, jr.

Ryan McGrew, Belle Vernon, T, 6-4, 275, jr.

Nahki Johnson, West Mifflin, TE, 6-3, 235, sr.

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands, WR, 5-11, 160, so.

Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson, WR, 5-7, 175, sr.

Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson, WR, 6-1, 195, sr.

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon, QB, 5-8, 165, sr.

Dane Anden, Belle Vernon, RB, 6-1, 185, sr.

Terrence Glenn, McKeesport, RB, 6-3, 225, sr.

Micah Finley, Trinity, MPB, 5-8, 145, sr.

Clay Rosensteel, Ringgold, K, 6-0, 175, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Ty Banco, Trinity, DL, 6-1, 230, so.

Nahki Johnson, West Mifflin, DL, 6-3, 235, sr.

Jack Konick, Thomas Jefferson,DL, 6-0, 200, sr.

Colin Lyons, McKeesport, DL, 6-3, 265, sr.

Devontae Hampton, McKeesport, LB, 6-0, 160, sr.

Aundre Robinson, McKeesport, LB, 5-10, 195, sr.

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, LB, 6-3, 220, jr.

Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson, LB, 6-1, 195, sr.

Micah Finley, Trinity, DB, 5-8, 145, sr.

Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson, DB, 5-7, 170, sr.

Asaad Robinson, McKeesport, DB, 6-1, 190, sr.

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon, DB, 5-8, 165, sr.

Clay Rosensteel, Ringgold, P, 6-0, 175, sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon

Defensive Player of the Year: Colin Lyons, McKeesport

