7 players named all-conference for both offense, defense on Big 8 football team
By:
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock and McKeesport’s Colin Lyons were among seven players who earned first-team all-conference honors on both sides of the football in the Class 4A Big Eight.
Along with first-team honors, Whitlock was named as the conference’s top offensive player and Lyons earned the defensive award in a vote of conference coaches.
Also earning two-way honors were Thomas Jefferson’s Preston Zandier and Ian Hansen, West Mifflin’s Nahki Johnson, Trinity’s Micah Finley and Ringgold’s Clay Rosensteel.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
David Stephenson, McKeesport, C, 5-11, 260, sr.
Colin Lyons, McKeesport, G, 6-3, 265, sr.
Dakota Marion, Belle Vernon, G, 6-2, 255, sr.
Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson, T, 6-3, 265, jr.
Ryan McGrew, Belle Vernon, T, 6-4, 275, jr.
Nahki Johnson, West Mifflin, TE, 6-3, 235, sr.
Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands, WR, 5-11, 160, so.
Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson, WR, 5-7, 175, sr.
Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson, WR, 6-1, 195, sr.
Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon, QB, 5-8, 165, sr.
Dane Anden, Belle Vernon, RB, 6-1, 185, sr.
Terrence Glenn, McKeesport, RB, 6-3, 225, sr.
Micah Finley, Trinity, MPB, 5-8, 145, sr.
Clay Rosensteel, Ringgold, K, 6-0, 175, sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Ty Banco, Trinity, DL, 6-1, 230, so.
Nahki Johnson, West Mifflin, DL, 6-3, 235, sr.
Jack Konick, Thomas Jefferson,DL, 6-0, 200, sr.
Colin Lyons, McKeesport, DL, 6-3, 265, sr.
Devontae Hampton, McKeesport, LB, 6-0, 160, sr.
Aundre Robinson, McKeesport, LB, 5-10, 195, sr.
Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, LB, 6-3, 220, jr.
Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson, LB, 6-1, 195, sr.
Micah Finley, Trinity, DB, 5-8, 145, sr.
Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson, DB, 5-7, 170, sr.
Asaad Robinson, McKeesport, DB, 6-1, 190, sr.
Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon, DB, 5-8, 165, sr.
Clay Rosensteel, Ringgold, P, 6-0, 175, sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon
Defensive Player of the Year: Colin Lyons, McKeesport
