Plum earns 10 all-conference picks after undefeated record in Greater Allegheny

By:

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | 1:46 PM

Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review Plum’s Eryck Moore breaks the tackle of Armstrong’s Cole Brown in the first half Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Plum High School.

Plum celebrated its first undefeated regular season since 1977, an accomplishment that was rewarded in the all-conference voting by Greater Allegheny coaches.

The Mustangs had 10 players earn first-team honors, and Matt Morgan was named the conference’s top coach.

Plum’s list of first-team players included Rocco Caprara, Evan Azzara, Ryan Hubner, Eryck Moore, Logan Brooks, Reed Martin, Jaden Nichols, Max Matolcsy, Preston Sunday and Zach Fields.

Hampton had six first-team players and Highlands had four.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Joe McGough, Greensburg Salem, T, 6-3, 285, sr.

Rocco Caprara, Plum, T, 6-0, 200, sr.

Eli Reese, Knoch, G, 6-3, 270, sr.

Evan Azzara, Plum, G, 6-6, 290, sr.

Ryan Mankevich, Hampton, C, 5-11, 265, sr.

Chris Dvorak, Mars, TE, 6-6, 225, jr.

Ryan Hubner, Plum, QB, 5-11, 180, sr.

Alex Briggs, Greensburg Salem, RB, 5-10, 190, sr.

Eryck Moore, Plum, RB, 6-1, 190, so.

Cole Brown, Armstrong, WR, 6-2, 190, sr.

Benny Haselrig, Hampton, WR, 5-10, 160, so.

D.J. Loveland, Highlands, WR, 6-0, 170, sr.

Logan Brooks, Plum, WR, 5-11, 160, jr.

Reed Martin, Plum, MPB, 5-9, 180, sr.

Matt DeMatteo, Hampton, K, 5-11, 155, jr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Dawson Dietz, Hampton, DL, 5-11, 240, sr.

Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands, DL, 5-10, 275, sr.

Wahkeem Roman, Highlands, DE, 6-4, 315, sr.

Jaden Nichols, Plum, DE, 6-2, 225, sr.

Gage Galuska, Hampton, OLB, 6-3, 175, sr.

Max Matolcsy, Plum, OLB, 6-1, 225, sr.

Jeremiah Saunders, Highlands, ILB, 6-3, 205, sr.

Preston Sunday, Plum, ILB, 5-8, 180, sr.

Aaron Robb, Armstrong, DB, 5-8, 150, sr.

Colin Murray, Hampton, DB, 6-2, 155, sr.

Quinn Fuller, Mars, DB, 6-2, 210, jr.

Zach Fields, Plum, DB, 6-0, 180, sr.

Zane Inklovich, Knoch, P, 5-10, 150, sr.

Coach of the Year: Matt Morgan, Plum

•••

