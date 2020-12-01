Plum earns 10 all-conference picks after undefeated record in Greater Allegheny
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Plum celebrated its first undefeated regular season since 1977, an accomplishment that was rewarded in the all-conference voting by Greater Allegheny coaches.
The Mustangs had 10 players earn first-team honors, and Matt Morgan was named the conference’s top coach.
Plum’s list of first-team players included Rocco Caprara, Evan Azzara, Ryan Hubner, Eryck Moore, Logan Brooks, Reed Martin, Jaden Nichols, Max Matolcsy, Preston Sunday and Zach Fields.
Hampton had six first-team players and Highlands had four.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Joe McGough, Greensburg Salem, T, 6-3, 285, sr.
Rocco Caprara, Plum, T, 6-0, 200, sr.
Eli Reese, Knoch, G, 6-3, 270, sr.
Evan Azzara, Plum, G, 6-6, 290, sr.
Ryan Mankevich, Hampton, C, 5-11, 265, sr.
Chris Dvorak, Mars, TE, 6-6, 225, jr.
Ryan Hubner, Plum, QB, 5-11, 180, sr.
Alex Briggs, Greensburg Salem, RB, 5-10, 190, sr.
Eryck Moore, Plum, RB, 6-1, 190, so.
Cole Brown, Armstrong, WR, 6-2, 190, sr.
Benny Haselrig, Hampton, WR, 5-10, 160, so.
D.J. Loveland, Highlands, WR, 6-0, 170, sr.
Logan Brooks, Plum, WR, 5-11, 160, jr.
Reed Martin, Plum, MPB, 5-9, 180, sr.
Matt DeMatteo, Hampton, K, 5-11, 155, jr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Dawson Dietz, Hampton, DL, 5-11, 240, sr.
Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands, DL, 5-10, 275, sr.
Wahkeem Roman, Highlands, DE, 6-4, 315, sr.
Jaden Nichols, Plum, DE, 6-2, 225, sr.
Gage Galuska, Hampton, OLB, 6-3, 175, sr.
Max Matolcsy, Plum, OLB, 6-1, 225, sr.
Jeremiah Saunders, Highlands, ILB, 6-3, 205, sr.
Preston Sunday, Plum, ILB, 5-8, 180, sr.
Aaron Robb, Armstrong, DB, 5-8, 150, sr.
Colin Murray, Hampton, DB, 6-2, 155, sr.
Quinn Fuller, Mars, DB, 6-2, 210, jr.
Zach Fields, Plum, DB, 6-0, 180, sr.
Zane Inklovich, Knoch, P, 5-10, 150, sr.
Coach of the Year: Matt Morgan, Plum
