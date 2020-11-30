Central Catholic leads WPIAL Class 6A all-conference football team

By:

Monday, November 30, 2020 | 12:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Eddy Tillman looks for running room during the third quarter against North Allegheny on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg.

WPIAL champion Central Catholic had eight players earn first-team all-conference honors in Class 6A including running back Eddy Tillman, who led the largest classification in rushing.

Also, Central Catholic’s Terry Totten was named Coach of the Year in 6A after the Vikings won back-to-back WPIAL titles. Joining Tillman were teammates Grant Cullen, Eric Benson, Matt Schearer, Bralen Henderson, Donovan Hinish, JD Younger and Chase Horne.

North Allegheny was second with seven first-team players in a vote of conference coaches.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Sean Knight, Hempfield, C, 6-4, 242, sr.

Grant Cullen, Central Catholic, C, 6-1, 255, sr.

Dorien Ford, Baldwin, G, 6-4, 300, sr.

Anthony Giansante, Norwin, G, 6-4, 295, sr.

Connor McMahon, Canon-McMillan, T, 6-3, 230, sr.

Bene Caputo, North Allegheny, T, 6-4, 235, sr.

Tanner Krevokuch, Norwin, TE, 6-4, 200, sr.

Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon, QB, 5-10, 175, jr.

Ryan Angott, Canon-McMillan, RB, 5-10, 185, jr.

Eddy Tillman, Central Catholic, RB, 5-8, 165, sr.

Eric Benson, Central Catholic, WR, 6-1, 205, sr.

Mason Kress, North Allegheny, WR, 5-11, 170, sr.

Connor Chrisman, Norwin, WR, 6-3, 180, sr.

Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny, WR, 6-4, 218, sr.

Connor Lyczek, Seneca Valley, WR, 6-0, 185, sr.

Matt Schearer, Central Catholic, K, 5-10, 150, jr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Bralen Henderson, Central Catholic, DT, 6-4, 255, sr.

Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic, DT, 6-2, 265, jr.

Jacob Porter, North Allegheny, DE, 6-3, 195, jr.

Josh Miller, Seneca Valley, DE, 6-3, 230, sr.

Brady Leczo, North Allegheny, ILB, 5-11, 215, sr.

Nate Hoke, North Allegheny, ILB, 6-3, 220, sr.

JD Younger, Central Catholic, OLB, 5-10, 195, jr.

Mitchell Curran, Seneca Valley, OLB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Sean Metcalf, North Allegheny, OLB, 6-1, 195, sr.

CJ Robbins, Baldwin, DB, 6-0, 175, sr.

Connor Lavelle, Baldwin, DB, 6-1, 185, sr.

Chase Horne, Central Catholic, DB, 5-10, 165, sr.

Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 195, DB, jr.

Connor Dague, Seneca Valley, P, 6-0, 180, sr.

Coach of the year: Terry Totten, Central Catholic

•••

2020 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Class 6A Conference

Allegheny Six Conference

Big East Conference

Northeast Conference

Greater Allegheny Conference

Parkway Conference

Allegheny Seven Conference

Interstate Conference

Northwestern Six Conference

Allegheny Conference

Century Conference

Midwestern Conference

Three Rivers Conference

Big Seven Conference

Eastern Conference

Tri-County South Conference

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Baldwin, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Hempfield, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin, Seneca Valley