California leads Tri-County South with 9 all-conference football players

By:

Friday, December 4, 2020 | 5:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review California running back Jaeden Zuzak works out during practice on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

California running back Jaeden Zuzak, the WPIAL’s third-leading rusher this season, was among 45 players named all-conference in the Class A Tri-County South.

The Trojans led with nine all-conference players.

Zuzak rushed for 1,571 yards and 28 touchdowns for California (6-1, 6-0), which went undefeated in the conference. Trojans’ coach Ed Woods was named coach of the year.

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Avella

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Blaze Allen, OL/LB, 6-0, 235, sr.

Tyler Cerciello, RB/LB, 5-11, 180, sr.

Brian Humensky, OL/DL, 6-0, 190, so.

Noah Markle, RB/LB, 5-11, 150, jr.

Brandon Samol, WR/DB, 5-10, 150, jr.

Tanner Terensky, WR/DB, 6-1, 170, sr.

Robbie West, OL/DE, 6-4, 230, sr.

Bentworth

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Trent Cavanaugh, RB/LB, 5-10, 200, sr.

Ethan Luketich, OL/DL, 5-6, 190, jr.

Owen Petrisek, RB/LB, 5-7, 175, sr.

Trevor Richardson, K/TE, 6-0, 250, sr.

Nick Scarfo, OL/DL, 6-0, 250, sr.

California

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Ethan Fike, RB/LB, 6-0, 200, jr.

Anthony Haschets, WR/LB, 6-1, 186, sr.

Nathan O’Savage, WR/DB, 6-2, 163, sr.

Tanner Pierce, OL/DL, 6-2, 272, so.

Kwondre Porter, WR/DB, 6-0, 155, sr.

Seth Rerricha, OL/DE, 5-10, 180, sr.

Damani Stafford, QB/DE, 6-0, 207, jr.

Matt Trunzo, TE/LB, 6-1, 203, sr.

Jaeden Zuzak, RB/DB, 5-10, 206, sr.

Carmichaels

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Trenton Carter, QB/OLB, 6-1, 176, jr.

Bailey Jones, RB/OLB, 6-0, 201, sr.

Trey Luoma, OL/DE, 5-11, 188, sr.

Michael Stewart, WR/CB, 6-1, 178, jr.

Nathan Swaney, OL/DL, 6-5, 315, sr.

Hunter Voithofer, HB/ILB, 6-1, 216, sr.

Austin Walker, OL/DL, 5-11, 238, jr.

Jefferson-Morgan

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Colt Fowler, QB/WR/S, 6-4, 185, jr.

Owen Maddich, WR/DE, 6-5, 190, sr.

Mason McNett, OL/LB, 5-11, 205, jr.

Andrew Vessels, OL/DT, 6-2, 320, so.

Jonathan Wolfe, RB/DE, 5-10, 235, sr.

Mapletown

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Clay Menear, WR/DB, 5-10, 150, jr.

Landan Stevenson, RB/LB, 5-10, 165, so.

Cohen Stout, OL/LB, 6-0, 230, so.

Max Vanata, QB/DB, 6-1, 175, jr.

Monessen

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Dayton Carson, WR/LB, 6-0, 180, jr.

Shane Swope, Jr. QB/S, 5-10, 150, fr.

West Greene

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Colin Brady, RB/DB, 6-1, 175, fr.

Dalton Lucey, WR/DB, 5-9, 160, jr.

Nathan Orndoff, TE/DB, 6-3, 180, jr.

Josiah Tagaro, OL/DL, 5-9, 205, jr.

Wesley Whipkey, QB/LB, 6-1, 205, jr.

Corey Wise, RB/LB, 5-11, 220, jr.

Coach of the Year: Ed Woods, California

•••

2020 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Class 6A Conference

Allegheny Six Conference

Big East Conference

Northeast Conference

Big Eight Conference

Greater Allegheny Conference

Parkway Conference

Allegheny Seven Conference (TBA)

Interstate Conference

Northwestern Six Conference

Allegheny Conference

Century Conference

Midwestern Conference

Three Rivers Conference

Big Seven Conference

Eastern Conference (TBA)

Tri-County South Conference

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Avella, Bentworth, California, Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen, West Greene