California leads Tri-County South with 9 all-conference football players
Friday, December 4, 2020 | 5:14 PM
California running back Jaeden Zuzak, the WPIAL’s third-leading rusher this season, was among 45 players named all-conference in the Class A Tri-County South.
The Trojans led with nine all-conference players.
Zuzak rushed for 1,571 yards and 28 touchdowns for California (6-1, 6-0), which went undefeated in the conference. Trojans’ coach Ed Woods was named coach of the year.
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Avella
Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Blaze Allen, OL/LB, 6-0, 235, sr.
Tyler Cerciello, RB/LB, 5-11, 180, sr.
Brian Humensky, OL/DL, 6-0, 190, so.
Noah Markle, RB/LB, 5-11, 150, jr.
Brandon Samol, WR/DB, 5-10, 150, jr.
Tanner Terensky, WR/DB, 6-1, 170, sr.
Robbie West, OL/DE, 6-4, 230, sr.
Bentworth
Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Trent Cavanaugh, RB/LB, 5-10, 200, sr.
Ethan Luketich, OL/DL, 5-6, 190, jr.
Owen Petrisek, RB/LB, 5-7, 175, sr.
Trevor Richardson, K/TE, 6-0, 250, sr.
Nick Scarfo, OL/DL, 6-0, 250, sr.
California
Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Ethan Fike, RB/LB, 6-0, 200, jr.
Anthony Haschets, WR/LB, 6-1, 186, sr.
Nathan O’Savage, WR/DB, 6-2, 163, sr.
Tanner Pierce, OL/DL, 6-2, 272, so.
Kwondre Porter, WR/DB, 6-0, 155, sr.
Seth Rerricha, OL/DE, 5-10, 180, sr.
Damani Stafford, QB/DE, 6-0, 207, jr.
Matt Trunzo, TE/LB, 6-1, 203, sr.
Jaeden Zuzak, RB/DB, 5-10, 206, sr.
Carmichaels
Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Trenton Carter, QB/OLB, 6-1, 176, jr.
Bailey Jones, RB/OLB, 6-0, 201, sr.
Trey Luoma, OL/DE, 5-11, 188, sr.
Michael Stewart, WR/CB, 6-1, 178, jr.
Nathan Swaney, OL/DL, 6-5, 315, sr.
Hunter Voithofer, HB/ILB, 6-1, 216, sr.
Austin Walker, OL/DL, 5-11, 238, jr.
Jefferson-Morgan
Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Colt Fowler, QB/WR/S, 6-4, 185, jr.
Owen Maddich, WR/DE, 6-5, 190, sr.
Mason McNett, OL/LB, 5-11, 205, jr.
Andrew Vessels, OL/DT, 6-2, 320, so.
Jonathan Wolfe, RB/DE, 5-10, 235, sr.
Mapletown
Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Clay Menear, WR/DB, 5-10, 150, jr.
Landan Stevenson, RB/LB, 5-10, 165, so.
Cohen Stout, OL/LB, 6-0, 230, so.
Max Vanata, QB/DB, 6-1, 175, jr.
Monessen
Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Dayton Carson, WR/LB, 6-0, 180, jr.
Shane Swope, Jr. QB/S, 5-10, 150, fr.
West Greene
Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Colin Brady, RB/DB, 6-1, 175, fr.
Dalton Lucey, WR/DB, 5-9, 160, jr.
Nathan Orndoff, TE/DB, 6-3, 180, jr.
Josiah Tagaro, OL/DL, 5-9, 205, jr.
Wesley Whipkey, QB/LB, 6-1, 205, jr.
Corey Wise, RB/LB, 5-11, 220, jr.
Coach of the Year: Ed Woods, California
2020 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Allegheny Seven Conference (TBA)
Eastern Conference (TBA)
