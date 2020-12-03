Elizabeth Forward leads Interstate all-conference vote with 8 first-team picks
Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 12:22 AM
Elizabeth Forward celebrated the second undefeated regular season in school history, an achievement that was rewarded in the all-conference voting.
Senior defensive end Chase Whatton was named Defensive MVP in the Class 3A Interstate and seven teammates also earned first-team honors in a vote of conference coaches. The Warriors’ Mike Collodi was named conference coach of the year.
Elizabeth Forward’s only other unbeaten regular season came in 1966, when it finished 8-0-1.
South Allegheny running back Antonio Epps earned the Offensive MVP honors.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Kory Ansell, Southmoreland, OL, 6-3, 282, jr.
Eli Podgorski, South Park, OL, 6-3, 256, sr.
Austin Caudill, Yough, OL, 6-4, 262, sr.
William Hynes, South Allegheny, OL, 6-3, 246, jr.
Logan Jester, Elizabeth Forward, OL, 6-1, 220, sr.
Davontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward, RB, 6-0, 200, jr.
Antonio Epps, South Allegheny, RB, 5-11, 186, sr.
C.J. Waldier, Yough, WR, 6-2, 195, sr.
Nico Mrvos, Elizabeth Forward, WR, 6-1, 187, sr.
Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward, WR, 6-1, 155, so.
Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, TE, 6-1, 200, jr.
Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland, QB, 6-1, 210, sr.
Gamal Marballie, Yough, ATH, 5-10, 187, sr.
Andrew Rodriquez, Southmoreland, K, 6-3, 210, sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Ian Fasano, Mount Pleasant, DL, 5-11, 250, sr.
Pete Billey, Mount Pleasant, DL, 6-3, 240, sr.
Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, DL, 6-3. 280, jr.
Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward, DL, 6-5, 240, sr.
Lou Campano, South Allegheny, LB, 5-11, 235, sr.
Kavan Markwood, South Allegheny, LB, 5-10, 167, jr.
Jared Yester, Mount Pleasant, LB, 6-0, 210, sr.
Jonas King, Mount Pleasant, LB, 6-5, 220, sr.
Isaac Trout, Southmoreland, DB, 5-11, 150, jr.
Evan Lewis, Elizabeth Forward, DB, 5-10, 180, sr.
Luke Smith, South Park, DB, 5-8, 164, jr.
Jett Jones, South Allegheny, DB, 5-8, 156, jr.
Andrew Smith, Elizabeth Forward, P, 6-0, 175, sr.
Adam Johnson, South Park, SPEC, 5-6, 160, jr.
Offensive MVP: Antonio Epps, South Allegheny
Defensive MVP: Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward
Coach of the Year: Mike Collodi, Elizabeth Forward
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
