Elizabeth Forward leads Interstate all-conference vote with 8 first-team picks

Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 12:22 AM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton (19) celebrates after the game-winning touchdown against South Allegheny on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Elizabeth Forward celebrated the second undefeated regular season in school history, an achievement that was rewarded in the all-conference voting.

Senior defensive end Chase Whatton was named Defensive MVP in the Class 3A Interstate and seven teammates also earned first-team honors in a vote of conference coaches. The Warriors’ Mike Collodi was named conference coach of the year.

Elizabeth Forward’s only other unbeaten regular season came in 1966, when it finished 8-0-1.

South Allegheny running back Antonio Epps earned the Offensive MVP honors.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Kory Ansell, Southmoreland, OL, 6-3, 282, jr.

Eli Podgorski, South Park, OL, 6-3, 256, sr.

Austin Caudill, Yough, OL, 6-4, 262, sr.

William Hynes, South Allegheny, OL, 6-3, 246, jr.

Logan Jester, Elizabeth Forward, OL, 6-1, 220, sr.

Davontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward, RB, 6-0, 200, jr.

Antonio Epps, South Allegheny, RB, 5-11, 186, sr.

C.J. Waldier, Yough, WR, 6-2, 195, sr.

Nico Mrvos, Elizabeth Forward, WR, 6-1, 187, sr.

Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward, WR, 6-1, 155, so.

Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, TE, 6-1, 200, jr.

Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland, QB, 6-1, 210, sr.

Gamal Marballie, Yough, ATH, 5-10, 187, sr.

Andrew Rodriquez, Southmoreland, K, 6-3, 210, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Ian Fasano, Mount Pleasant, DL, 5-11, 250, sr.

Pete Billey, Mount Pleasant, DL, 6-3, 240, sr.

Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, DL, 6-3. 280, jr.

Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward, DL, 6-5, 240, sr.

Lou Campano, South Allegheny, LB, 5-11, 235, sr.

Kavan Markwood, South Allegheny, LB, 5-10, 167, jr.

Jared Yester, Mount Pleasant, LB, 6-0, 210, sr.

Jonas King, Mount Pleasant, LB, 6-5, 220, sr.

Isaac Trout, Southmoreland, DB, 5-11, 150, jr.

Evan Lewis, Elizabeth Forward, DB, 5-10, 180, sr.

Luke Smith, South Park, DB, 5-8, 164, jr.

Jett Jones, South Allegheny, DB, 5-8, 156, jr.

Andrew Smith, Elizabeth Forward, P, 6-0, 175, sr.

Adam Johnson, South Park, SPEC, 5-6, 160, jr.

Offensive MVP: Antonio Epps, South Allegheny

Defensive MVP: Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward

Coach of the Year: Mike Collodi, Elizabeth Forward

