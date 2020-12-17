WPIAL finalists Jeannette, Clairton lead all-Eastern Conference football team

Thursday, December 17, 2020 | 4:17 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Clairton running back Dontae Sanders breaks into the clear against Jeannette Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at McKee Stadium in Jeannette.

WPIAL Class A finalists Jeannette and Clairton combined to earn 19 first-team spots on the all-Eastern Conference football team in a vote of coaches.

Clairton led with 10 including senior running back and linebacker Dontae Sanders, who earned two individual awards as both the conference’s top offensive and defensive player. Bears teammate Da’Metrius Weatherspoon was named the conference’s top lineman.

Jeannette’s Emilio Huerta and Brett Birch also were named all-conference at two positions along with Imani Christian’s Malik Shannon and Springdale’s Demitri Fritch, Matthew Haus and Logan Dexter.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Brad Birch, Jeannette, QB, 6-0, 180, fr.

Dontae Sanders, Clairton, RB, 6-2, 235, sr.

Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg, RB, 185, so.

Brooklyn Cannon, Clairton, WR, 5-11, 160, jr.

Brett Birch, Jeannette, WR, 5-10, 170, jr.

Demitri Fritch, Springdale, WR, 6-4, 175, sr.

Malik Shannon, Imani Christian, WR, 6-3, 205, jr.

Eli Rich, Leechburg, TE, 6-5, 215, jr.

Ryan Kimmel, Jeannette, C, 6-1, 205, so.

A.J. Johnston, Greensburg Central Catholic, G, 6-3, 220, so.

Allen Rice, Clairton, G, 6-0, 240, sr.

Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton, T, 6-5, 310, sr.

Emilio Huerta, Jeannette, T, 5-9, 200, so.

James Sanders, Jeannette, Utility, 5-7, 148, sr.

Matthew Haus, Springdale, K, 6-0, 180, sr.

Demitri Fritch, Springdale, KR, 6-4, 175, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Emilio Huerta, Jeannette, DE, 5-9, 200, so.

Tyyon Cobbs, Clairton, DE, 6-3, 250, sr.

Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton, DT, 6-5, 310, sr.

Justin Shank, Jeannette, DT, 6-1, 290, jr.

Jason Gamble, Imani Christian, LB, 6-0, 195, sr.

Kaelan Piscar, Jeannette, LB, 6-0, 215, sr.

Derrick Hampton, Clairton, LB, 5-11, 220, sr.

Dontae Sanders, Clairton, LB, 6-2, 235, sr.

Brett Birch, Jeannette, CB, 5-10, 170, jr.

Isaiah Berry, Clairton, CB, 5-8, 180, sr.

Logan Dexter, Springdale, S, 6-2, 175, jr.

Andre Henderson, Clairton, S, 6-2, 165, sr.

Malik Shannon, Imani Christian, Utility, 6-4, 205, jr.

Matthew Haus, Springdale, P, 6-0, 180, sr.

Logan Dexter, Springdale, PR, 6-2, 175, jr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Dontae Sanders, Clairton

Defensive Player of the Year: Dontae Sanders, Clairton

Lineman of the Year: Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton

