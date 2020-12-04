McGuffey quarterback, lineman, coach earn all-conference awards in Century

Friday, December 4, 2020 | 1:23 AM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent McGuffey’s Rocco Falosk caries the ball against Charleroi on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

McGuffey quarterback Rocco Falosk and lineman Aiden Brookman each earned individual conference honors after leading the Highlanders to the Century title.

They were among eight McGuffey players to earn all-conference honors. Falosk was named the conference’s offensive player of the year and Brookman was named the top lineman. The team went 6-0 in the WPIAL Class 2A conference, earning Ed Dalton coach of the year honors as well.

Frazier’s Kenny Fine was named the conference’s top defensive player.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Aiden Brookman, McGuffey, OL, 6-1, 205, sr.

Dyelan Edwards, Charleroi, OL, 6-2, 240, sr.

Grant Brookman, McGuffey, OL, 5-6, 185, sr.

Nate Cumer, McGuffey, OL, 6-3, 245, sr.

Cameron Carter-Greene, Washington, OL, 5-11, 285, jr.

Luke Maley, Waynesburg, OL, 6-4, 250, sr.

Jimmy Sadler, Chartiers-Houston, RB, 6-0, 175, sr.

Mike Allen, Washington, RB, 6-1, 186, sr.

McKinely Whipkey, McGuffey, RB, 5-10, 220, sr.

Blayze Vilcoss, Beth-Center, WR, 6-2, 180, sr.

Terrance Woods, Charleroi, WR, 5-8, 130, jr.

Luke Santo, Frazier, WR, 5-10, 177, sr.

Rocco Falosk, McGuffey, QB, 5-10, 190, sr.

Colby Kuhns, Beth-Center, QB, 5-8, 145, jr.

Nate Witkowsky, McGuffey, K, 6-0, 150, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Mario Celaschi, Charleroi, DL, 6-3, 230, sr.

Ian Baccino, Frazier, DL, 5-11, 255, sr.

Shaliek Cox, Washington, DL, 5-11, 180, sr.

Steven Patterson, Washington, DL, 6-1, 250, sr.

Jeremiah Johnson, McGuffey, LB, 5-8, 165, jr.

Darius Cooper, Charleroi, LB, 5-11, 210 sr.

Vandell Page, Washington, LB, 5-8, 185, sr.

Nate Kirby, Waynesburg, LB, 5-9, 145, sr.

Kenny Fine, Frazier, DB, 5-9, 157, sr.

Jared Johnson, McGuffey, DB, 5-10, 175, sr.

Shawn Fordyce, Frazier, DB, 5-10, 145, sr.

Tayshawn Levy, Washington, DB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Davoun Fuse, Washington, DB, 6-4, 210, so.

Sam Iacovangelo, Charleroi, P, 5-11, 165, sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Rocco Falosk, McGuffey

Defensive Player of the Year: Kenny Fine, Frazier

Lineman of the Year: Aiden Brookman, McGuffey

Coach of the Year: Ed Dalton, McGuffey

