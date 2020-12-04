McGuffey quarterback, lineman, coach earn all-conference awards in Century
Friday, December 4, 2020 | 1:23 AM
McGuffey quarterback Rocco Falosk and lineman Aiden Brookman each earned individual conference honors after leading the Highlanders to the Century title.
They were among eight McGuffey players to earn all-conference honors. Falosk was named the conference’s offensive player of the year and Brookman was named the top lineman. The team went 6-0 in the WPIAL Class 2A conference, earning Ed Dalton coach of the year honors as well.
Frazier’s Kenny Fine was named the conference’s top defensive player.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Aiden Brookman, McGuffey, OL, 6-1, 205, sr.
Dyelan Edwards, Charleroi, OL, 6-2, 240, sr.
Grant Brookman, McGuffey, OL, 5-6, 185, sr.
Nate Cumer, McGuffey, OL, 6-3, 245, sr.
Cameron Carter-Greene, Washington, OL, 5-11, 285, jr.
Luke Maley, Waynesburg, OL, 6-4, 250, sr.
Jimmy Sadler, Chartiers-Houston, RB, 6-0, 175, sr.
Mike Allen, Washington, RB, 6-1, 186, sr.
McKinely Whipkey, McGuffey, RB, 5-10, 220, sr.
Blayze Vilcoss, Beth-Center, WR, 6-2, 180, sr.
Terrance Woods, Charleroi, WR, 5-8, 130, jr.
Luke Santo, Frazier, WR, 5-10, 177, sr.
Rocco Falosk, McGuffey, QB, 5-10, 190, sr.
Colby Kuhns, Beth-Center, QB, 5-8, 145, jr.
Nate Witkowsky, McGuffey, K, 6-0, 150, sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Mario Celaschi, Charleroi, DL, 6-3, 230, sr.
Ian Baccino, Frazier, DL, 5-11, 255, sr.
Shaliek Cox, Washington, DL, 5-11, 180, sr.
Steven Patterson, Washington, DL, 6-1, 250, sr.
Jeremiah Johnson, McGuffey, LB, 5-8, 165, jr.
Darius Cooper, Charleroi, LB, 5-11, 210 sr.
Vandell Page, Washington, LB, 5-8, 185, sr.
Nate Kirby, Waynesburg, LB, 5-9, 145, sr.
Kenny Fine, Frazier, DB, 5-9, 157, sr.
Jared Johnson, McGuffey, DB, 5-10, 175, sr.
Shawn Fordyce, Frazier, DB, 5-10, 145, sr.
Tayshawn Levy, Washington, DB, 6-0, 190, sr.
Davoun Fuse, Washington, DB, 6-4, 210, so.
Sam Iacovangelo, Charleroi, P, 5-11, 165, sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Rocco Falosk, McGuffey
Defensive Player of the Year: Kenny Fine, Frazier
Lineman of the Year: Aiden Brookman, McGuffey
Coach of the Year: Ed Dalton, McGuffey
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
