Sto-Rox, Western Beaver lead Three Rivers all-conference football team
Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Sto-Rox and Western Beaver, which tied atop the Class 2A Three Rivers standings, led the all-conference voting with six first-team players.
Diontae Givens of Sto-Rox and Western Beaver’s Daquan Bradford shared the defensive MVP award in a vote of conference coaches. Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins and Brentwood’s Aiden Wardzinski shared the award for top offensive player.
Western Beaver’s Dakari Bradord and Elias Bishop were recognized twice each on the first team.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Zander Johnson, Brentwood, OL, 5-8, 160, sr.
Liam Halligan, Seton LaSalle, OL, 6-5, 285, Jr.
Caleb Kress, South Side, OL, 6-3, 230, sr.
Montae Reddix, Western Beaver, OL, 6-7, 245, sr.
Tyler Masdea, Carlynton, OL, 6-1, 260, Jr.
Aden Almashy, South Side, QB, 6-4, 175, sr.
Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox, QB, 6-2, 160, so.
Amire Spencer, Brentwood, WR, 5-9, 150, so.
Jaymont Green-Miller, Sto-Rox, WR, 5-9, 160, so.
Dakari Bradford, Western Beaver, WR, 6-4, 185, sr.
Aiden Wardzinski, Brentwood, RB, 5-10, 190, sr.
Zay Davis, Sto-Rox, RB, 5-8, 155, so.
Gabe Finale, Seton LaSalle, RB, 5-7, 150, Jr.
Rodrigo Corral, Carlynton, K, 6-1, 195, sr.
Dakari Bradford, Western Beaver, KR, 6-4, 185, sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Tyler Masdea, Carlynton, DL, 6-1, 260, Jr.
Nate Patsey, Seton LaSalle, DL, 6-0, 250, sr.
Damontay Smith, Sto-Rox, DL, 6-1, 230, so.
Ben Ray, Carlynton, DL, 5-11, 220, Jr.
Caleb Kress, South Side, DL, 6-3, 230, sr.
Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox, LB, 6-0, 220, sr.
Cam Knox, South Side, LB, 5-10, 180, Jr.
Daquan Bradford, Western Beaver, LB, 6-0, 190, sr.
Cam Irvine, Western Beaver, LB, 6-2, 220, Jr.
Aden Almashy, South Side, DB, 6-4, 175, sr.
Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox, DB, 5-11, 165, so.
Elias Bishop, Western Beaver, DB, 6-2, 180, sr.
Thad Gray, Western Beaver, DB, 5-11, 170, Jr.
Devin Ross, South Side, P, 6-0, 210, sr.
Elias Bishop, Western Beaver, PR, 6-2, 180, sr.
Offensive MVP: Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox/Aiden Wardzinski, Brentwood
Defensive MVP: Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox/Daquan Bradford, Western Beaver
Lineman of the Year: Caleb Kress, South Side
Coach of the Year: LaRoi Johnson, Sto-Rox
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
