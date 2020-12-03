Sto-Rox, Western Beaver lead Three Rivers all-conference football team

Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 8:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Diontae Givens celebrates a sack forcing fourth down against Western Beaver on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Sto-Rox.

Sto-Rox and Western Beaver, which tied atop the Class 2A Three Rivers standings, led the all-conference voting with six first-team players.

Diontae Givens of Sto-Rox and Western Beaver’s Daquan Bradford shared the defensive MVP award in a vote of conference coaches. Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins and Brentwood’s Aiden Wardzinski shared the award for top offensive player.

Western Beaver’s Dakari Bradord and Elias Bishop were recognized twice each on the first team.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Zander Johnson, Brentwood, OL, 5-8, 160, sr.

Liam Halligan, Seton LaSalle, OL, 6-5, 285, Jr.

Caleb Kress, South Side, OL, 6-3, 230, sr.

Montae Reddix, Western Beaver, OL, 6-7, 245, sr.

Tyler Masdea, Carlynton, OL, 6-1, 260, Jr.

Aden Almashy, South Side, QB, 6-4, 175, sr.

Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox, QB, 6-2, 160, so.

Amire Spencer, Brentwood, WR, 5-9, 150, so.

Jaymont Green-Miller, Sto-Rox, WR, 5-9, 160, so.

Dakari Bradford, Western Beaver, WR, 6-4, 185, sr.

Aiden Wardzinski, Brentwood, RB, 5-10, 190, sr.

Zay Davis, Sto-Rox, RB, 5-8, 155, so.

Gabe Finale, Seton LaSalle, RB, 5-7, 150, Jr.

Rodrigo Corral, Carlynton, K, 6-1, 195, sr.

Dakari Bradford, Western Beaver, KR, 6-4, 185, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Tyler Masdea, Carlynton, DL, 6-1, 260, Jr.

Nate Patsey, Seton LaSalle, DL, 6-0, 250, sr.

Damontay Smith, Sto-Rox, DL, 6-1, 230, so.

Ben Ray, Carlynton, DL, 5-11, 220, Jr.

Caleb Kress, South Side, DL, 6-3, 230, sr.

Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox, LB, 6-0, 220, sr.

Cam Knox, South Side, LB, 5-10, 180, Jr.

Daquan Bradford, Western Beaver, LB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Cam Irvine, Western Beaver, LB, 6-2, 220, Jr.

Aden Almashy, South Side, DB, 6-4, 175, sr.

Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox, DB, 5-11, 165, so.

Elias Bishop, Western Beaver, DB, 6-2, 180, sr.

Thad Gray, Western Beaver, DB, 5-11, 170, Jr.

Devin Ross, South Side, P, 6-0, 210, sr.

Elias Bishop, Western Beaver, PR, 6-2, 180, sr.

Offensive MVP: Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox/Aiden Wardzinski, Brentwood

Defensive MVP: Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox/Daquan Bradford, Western Beaver

Lineman of the Year: Caleb Kress, South Side

Coach of the Year: LaRoi Johnson, Sto-Rox

