North Catholic sweeps MVP awards on Allegheny 7 all-conference football team

By:

Thursday, December 17, 2020 | 5:02 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Joey Prentice avoids Freeport Area’s Zach Clark in the first quarter Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Mars Area High School.

Conference champion North Catholic was rewarded with nine first-team spots on the all-Allegheny Seven football team, and three Trojans earned individual awards in a vote of coaches.

North Catholic quarterback Joey Prentice was named the conference’s offensive MVP and teammate Mathias Benson earned the defensive award. Jack Friel was honored as the top offensive lineman.

The Trojans went 6-0 in the WPIAL Class 3A conference.

East Allegheny, which tied Freeport for second, earned seven first-team spots, and Dom Pecora was named the conference’s top coach. Freeport players Ben Lane and Sebastian Selinger also earned individual awards.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Joey Prentice, North Catholic, QB, 6-1, 205, jr.

Cameron George, Valley, FB, 6-1, 205, sr.

Matthew McDowell, Derry, RB, 5-10, 180, sr.

Justin Hooper, Valley, RB, 5-11, 200, sr.

A.J. Corrado, Burrell, WR, 6-0, 170, sr.

Amaryeh Lucky, East Allegheny, WR, 6-1, 180, sr.

Nick Maher, North Catholic, WR, 6-2, 200, sr.

Cole Charlton, Freeport, TE, 6-3, 200, jr.

Jack Friel, North Catholic, C, 6-1, 220, sr.

Carmen Sciullo, Deer Lakes, G, 6-2, 245, sr.

Andrew Stephens, North Catholic, G, 5-10, 220, jr.

Ian Quinn, Burrell, T, 6-0, 245, so.

Jaivion Hampton-Ford, East Allegheny, T, 6-2, 230, sr.

Ethan Marsico, North Catholic, K, 5-10, 155, jr

Ben Lane, Freeport, KR, 5-10, 155, so.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Tyler Primrose, North Catholic, DE, 6-0, 220, jr.

Elijah Murray, Valley, DE, 6-3, 225, sr.

Robert Booker-Washington, East Allegheny, DL, 6-0, 190, jr.

Sebastian Selinger, Freeport, DL, 6-0, 160, sr.

Mekai Mitchell, East Allegheny, ILB, 5-10, 225, jr.

Mathias Benson, North Catholic, ILB, 6-3, 175, sr.

Amaryeh Lucky, East Allegheny, OLB, 6-1, 180, sr.

Nick Maher, North Catholic, OLB, 6-2, 200, sr.

Prashaun Gainer, East Allegheny, DB, 6-2, 170, jr.

Mike Smith, East Allegheny, DB, 5-8, 170, jr.

Ben Lane, Freeport, DB, 5-10, 155, so.

Isaiah Jackson, North Catholic, DB, 5-10, 180, sr.

Nate Burke, Deer Lakes, P, 5-10, 180, sr.

Offensive MVP: Joey Prentice, North Catholic

Defensive MVP: Mathias Benson, North Catholic

All-Purpose Offensive Player: Ben Lane, Freeport

Most Valuable Offensive Lineman: Jack Friel, North Catholic

Most Valuable Defensive Lineman: Sebastian Selinger, Freeport

Coach of the Year: Dom Pecora, East Allegheny

